13 days ago
BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser reports Q2 earnings per share $0.28
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 28, 2017 / 7:10 AM / 13 days ago

BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser reports Q2 earnings per share $0.28

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Weyerhaeuser Co

* Weyerhaeuser reports second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.03 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $1.8 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.83 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.28 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.28

* Weyerhaeuser co says anticipates q3 earnings for wood products before special items and adjusted ebitda will be comparable to q2

* Expects q3 earnings before special items and adjusted ebitda will be slightly lower than q2 in timberlands segment

* Expects earnings and adjusted ebitda will be significantly higher than q2 for real estate, energy and natural resources unit

* Anticipates real estate sales in q3 will be about double q2 levels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

