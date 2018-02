BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser Reports Q4 Earnings Of $0.31/Share Excluding Items

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Weyerhaeuser Co:

* WEYERHAEUSER REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER, FULL YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.36

* Q4 SALES $1.8 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.31 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* ANTICIPATES Q1 EARNINGS BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM WOOD PRODUCTS SEGMENT TO BE COMPARABLE TO Q4​

* EXPECTS Q1 2018 EARNINGS BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS AND ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE COMPARABLE TO Q4 2017 FOR TIMBERLANDS‍​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.35, REVENUE VIEW $1.90 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ANTICIPATES SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED EBITDA IN THE Q1 2018 VERSUS Q4 2017 FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY AND NATURAL RESOURCES