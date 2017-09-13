FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser says now expects to record about $175 mln to $200 mln of additional pre-tax expense primarily in Q3
September 13, 2017 / 9:58 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser says now expects to record about $175 mln to $200 mln of additional pre-tax expense primarily in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Weyerhaeuser Co

* Weyerhaeuser Co - now expects to record approximately $175 million to $200 million of additional pre-tax expense, primarily in Q3 - SEC filing

* Weyerhaeuser Co - in July, co announced it was implementing a solution to address concerns regarding its tji joists with flak jacket protection

* Weyerhaeuser Co - recorded a $50 million pre-tax reserve for costs to remediate concerns regarding tji joists with flak jacket protection in Q2 Source text: [bit.ly/2fjM4iV] Further company coverage:

