BRIEF-WH Group expands operations in Europe through unit
Microfinance goes mainstream in India
Microfinance goes mainstream in India
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
August 11, 2017 / 10:02 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-WH Group expands operations in Europe through unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Wh Group Ltd

* Company has through Smithfield, its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, expanded its operations in Europe

* Expects to increase its slaughter capacity and realize improved operating efficiencies in Poland

* Acquisition should lower Smithfield’s overall cost structure in Poland

* Expects to reduce live hog transportation costs because slaughterhouse in Kutno is located in center of Poland’s highest hog producing region

* Smithfield acquired Pini Polska, Hamburger Pini, Royal Chicken Source text (bit.ly/2uMsz7o) Further company coverage:

