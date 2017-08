July 24 (Reuters) - WH IRELAND GROUP PLC:

* H1 REVENUE ROSE 24 PERCENT TO 14.9 MILLION STG

* H1 OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS: £0.4M

* PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT AUMA INCREASED TO £3.1BILLION

* CORPORATE AND INSTITUTIONAL BROKING TRANSACTION REVENUE INCREASED BY 239% TO £2.8M IN H1

* H1 PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT FEE INCOME ROSE BY 23% TO £5.4M

* H1 TOTAL GROUP RECURRING REVENUE INCREASED TO £6.5M (45% OF TOTAL REVENUE)

* RECOVERY IN PROFITABILITY HAS BEEN DRIVEN BY REVENUE GROWTH IN BOTH DIVISIONS