BRIEF-WH Smith says says FY pretax profit rose 7 pct

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Wh Smith Plc

* FINAL DIVIDEND 33.6 PENCEPER SHARE

* TOTAL DIVIDEND UP 10 PERCENT TO 48.2 PENCEPER SHARE

* FY PRETAX PROFIT ROSE 7 PERCENT TO 140 MILLION STG

* FY GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX AT ‍140​ MILLION STG VERSUS 131 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* FY TRAVEL TRADING PROFIT AT ‍96​ MILLION STG VERSUS 87 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* FY HIGH STREET TRADING PROFIT AT ‍62​ MILLION STG VERSUS 62 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* ‍FY TOTAL GROUP REVENUE WAS UP 2% AT £1,234M​

* FOR FY, ‍PROFIT IN TRAVEL IS UP 10% TO £96M, NOW OVER 60% OF GROUP TRADING PROFIT​

* ‍FY GROUP LFL REVENUE FLAT COMPARED TO LAST YEAR​

* ‍“WE HAVE WON 273 STORES ACROSS 25 COUNTRIES, INCLUDING NEW STORES IN SINGAPORE AND ROME”​

* " ‍ADDITIONAL £9M OF COST SAVINGS HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED OVER NEXT THREE YEARS MAKING A TOTAL OF £18M OF WHICH £9M ARE PLANNED FOR 2017/18"​