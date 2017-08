Aug 9 (Reuters) - Wharf Holdings Ltd:

* HY revenue HK$ 17.06 billion versus HK$20.02 billion

* HY profit attributable to equity shareholders HK$ 8.44 billion versus HK$6.73 billion

* An interim dividend in cash of HK$0.64 per share will be paid on 12 September 2017 to shareholders

* "Operating environment may remain challenging underpinned by political uncertainties including global trade protectionism & prospect of Brexit"