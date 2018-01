Jan 18 (Reuters) - WhatsApp:

* WHATSAPP SAYS LAUNCHING WHATSAPP BUSINESS, A FREE-TO-DOWNLOAD ANDROID APP FOR SMALL BUSINESSES - BLOG

* WHATSAPP SAYS WHATSAPP BUSINESS IS AVAILABLE ON GOOGLE PLAY IN INDONESIA, ITALY, MEXICO, U.K., U.S.; APP IS ROLLING OUT AROUND WORLD IN COMING WEEKS Source text: (bit.ly/2DqUan1)