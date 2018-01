BRIEF-Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Contract To Acquire Janaf Shopping Yard In Norfolk, Virginia

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc :

* WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC. ANNOUNCES CONTRACT TO ACQUIRE JANAF SHOPPING YARD IN NORFOLK, VIRGINIA

* WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-‍EXPECTED PURCHASE PRICE OF $85.65 MILLION INCLUDES ASSUMPTION OF ABOUT $58.4 MILLION OF MORTGAGE LOANS SECURED BY PROPERTY​

* WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST -‍ CO THROUGH UNIT ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH JANAF SHOPPING CENTER, AMONG OTHERS, TO ACQUIRE JANAF SHOPPING YARD​