BRIEF-Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust CFO Wilkes Graham To Resign

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc :

* WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST INC - WILKES GRAHAM HAS NOTIFIED OF HIS INTENTION TO RESIGN AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST INC - GRAHAM‘S RESIGNATION WILL TAKE EFFECT AFTER A TRANSITION PERIOD, EXPECTED TO END ON OR BEFORE MARCH 4

* WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC. ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND SEARCH FOR PERMANENT SUCCESSOR

* WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST INC - IN PROCESS OF ENGAGING A PROFESSIONAL SEARCH FIRM TO ASSIST IN HIRING OF GRAHAM‘S REPLACEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: