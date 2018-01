BRIEF-Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Terminates Jon Wheeler As Chairman and CEO

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc :

* WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC. TERMINATES JON S. WHEELER AS CHAIRMAN, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND PRESIDENT AND NAMES DAVID KELLY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND PRESIDENT

* WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST INC - ‍WHEELER ALSO RESIGNED HIS POSITION FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS​

* WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST INC - ‍NAMED DAVID KELLY AS CO‘S CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND PRESIDENT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: