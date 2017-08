Aug 11 (Reuters) - Wheelock Properties Singapore Ltd

* Qtrly revenue S$128.7 million versus S$300.9 million

* Directors do not recommend any interim dividend for 2nd quarter ended 30 June 2017

* Qtrly profit for period S$36.5 million versus S$35.3 million

* Construction for Panorama is in progress and targeted for completion in Q3 2017