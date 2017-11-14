FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Hotel Properties posts Q3 profit attributable of S$42.2 mln (Nov 13)
November 13, 2017 / 11:04 AM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Hotel Properties posts Q3 profit attributable of S$42.2 mln (Nov 13)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In Nov 13 Brief, corrects company name throughout to Hotel Properties, from Wheelock Properties Singapore)

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Hotel Properties Ltd:

* Q3 revenue S$165.1‍​ million versus s$140.0 million a year ago

* ‍Qtrly profit attributable S$42.2 million versus S$32.1 million​

* ‍Group expects Holland Park Villas Development to attain practical completion before end of year​

* ‍Group will continue to market remaining units in Tomlinson Heights, D‘leedon and Interlace​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

