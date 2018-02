Feb 6 (Reuters) - Wheels India Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER NET PROFIT 129.1 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 143.2 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER TOTAL REVENUE 5.93 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 5.79 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 6 RUPEES PER SHARE Source text - bit.ly/2E3f3Sh Further company coverage: