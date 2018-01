BRIEF-Whirlpool Announces Restructuring Actions Related To Embraco Compressor Business

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Whirlpool Corp:

* WHIRLPOOL CORP - ON JAN 10, 2018, CO ANNOUNCED CERTAIN RESTRUCTURING ACTIONS RELATED TO STREAMLINING OPERATIONS IN ITS EMBRACO COMPRESSOR BUSINESS

* WHIRLPOOL -RESTRUCTURING ACTIONS TO RESULT IN CEASING OPERATIONS AND ENDING PRODUCTION AT EMBRACO‘S RIVA PRESSO CHIERI, ITALY FACILITY IN 2018

* WHIRLPOOL CORP - COMPANY CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES THAT APPROXIMATELY 500 POSITIONS WOULD BE IMPACTED BY THESE ACTIONS

* WHIRLPOOL-ESTIMATES WILL INCUR UP TO ABOUT $50 MILLION IN EMPLOYEE-RELATED COSTS,ABOUT $25 MILLION IN ASSET IMPAIRMENT COSTS IN CONNECTION WITH RESTRUCTURING

* WHIRLPOOL CORP - ‍ EXPECTS RESTRUCTURING ACTIONS TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLETE IN 2018 - SEC FILING​

* WHIRLPOOL CORP - WITH RESTRUCTURING, ESTIMATES ABOUT $55 MILLION OF THE ESTIMATED $80 MILLION TOTAL COST WILL RESULT IN FUTURE CASH EXPENDITURES

* WHIRLPOOL - ALSO‍ ESTIMATES THAT IT WILL INCUR ABOUT $5 MILLION IN OTHER ASSOCIATED COSTS IN CONNECTION WITH RESTRUCTURING ACTIONS​