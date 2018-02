Feb 2 (Reuters) - Whirlpool Of India Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER NET PROFIT 531.4 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT 554.4 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 9.58 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 9.01 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* SAYS CONSIDERED TENTATIVE PROPOSAL OF CAPACITY EXPANSION BY 2021-22 WITH COST OF ABOUT 1.70 BILLION RUPEES Source text - bit.ly/2GEiMaP Further company coverage: