Jan 9 (Reuters) - Whirlpool Of India Ltd:

* CO PROPOSING TO ENHANCE SINGLE DOOR REFRIGERATOR EXISTING CAPACITY OF 2.1 MILLION BY 600,000 PER ANNUM FROM INTERNAL SOURCES

* PROPOSING TO ENHANCE SINGLE DOOR REFRIGERATOR CAPACITY AT ESTIMATED COST OF 1.82 BILLION RUPEES