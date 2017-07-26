FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Regulatory News
July 26, 2017 / 8:42 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Whirlpool reports Q2 results and raises share repurchase authorization to $2.35 bln

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Whirlpool Corp

* Whirlpool Corporation reports second-quarter 2017 results and increases share repurchase authorization to $2.35 billion

* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $12.40 to $12.90

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $2.52

* Q2 earnings per share view $3.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $5.3 billion versus i/b/e/s view $5.35 billion

* Whirlpool corp - ‍company revises its full-year cash provided by operating activities guidance to a range of $1.65 billion to $1.70 billion​

* Whirlpool corp - ‍company continues to expect full-year 2017 industry unit shipments in u.s. To increase by 4 to 6 percent for whirlpool north america​

* Says ‍reaffirms its fy free cash flow guidance of $1 billion​

* Whirlpool corp - ‍approved an additional $2 billion share repurchase authorization​

* Whirlpool corp - continues to expect fy 2017 industry unit shipments to be flat to up 2 percent for whirlpool europe, middle east and africa​

* Whirlpool corp - ‍continues to expect full-year 2017 industry unit shipments in brazil to be flat​

* Says ‍whirlpool north america reported second-quarter net sales of $3.0 billion, compared to $2.8 billion​

* Whirlpool corp - ‍continues to expect full-year 2017 industry unit shipments to be flat to up 2 percent for whirlpool asia​

* Says ‍whirlpool latin america reported second-quarter net sales of $848 million, compared to $826 million​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $15.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Whirlpool corp - ‍for full-year 2017 now expects ongoing business earnings per diluted share of $14.50 to $15.00​

* Whirlpool - ‍expect profitable growth in emea during h2 this year, "remain confident in our ability to manage through volatility in emerging markets​"

* Whirlpool corp - ‍second-quarter ongoing business earnings per share $3.35​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

