FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Whirlpool reports Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $3.83 from continuing operations
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China's new Politiburo Standing Committee lineup
Asia
China's new Politiburo Standing Committee lineup
Two Republican senators blast Trump as party feud deepens
U.S.
Two Republican senators blast Trump as party feud deepens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 23, 2017 / 8:43 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Whirlpool reports Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $3.83 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Whirlpool Corp

* Whirlpool Corporation reports third-quarter 2017 results

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $13.60 to $13.90 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $11.10 to $11.40

* Q3 earnings per share $3.83 from continuing operations

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $3.72

* Q3 sales $5.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.51 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $3.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $3.83 from continuing operations

* Whirlpool Corp - ‍announced a $150 million fixed cost reduction initiative, which is in addition to ongoing cost productivity efforts​

* Whirlpool Corp - in North America, ‍continues to expect full-year 2017 industry unit shipments in U.S. To increase by 4 to 6 percent​

* Whirlpool Corp - in Latin America, ‍company continues to expect full-year 2017 industry unit shipments in Brazil to be flat​

* Whirlpool Corp - in Europe, Middle East and Africa, ‍continues to expect full-year 2017 industry unit shipments to be flat to up 2 percent​

* Whirlpool Corp - in Asia, ‍company continues to expect full-year 2017 industry unit shipments to be flat to up 2 percent​

* Whirlpool Corp - the ‍initiative to reduce fixed overhead costs by $150 million will be implemented in early 2018​

* Whirlpool Corp - ‍“In 2017, company experienced significantly elevated raw material prices which are now expected to further increase through 2018”​

* Whirlpool Corp - ‍reaffirms its 2020 goals​

* Whirlpool - ‍not satisfied with Q3 operating margins, impacted by raw material inflation, unfavorable price/mix, slow progress on European integration​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $14.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.