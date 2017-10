Oct 10 (Reuters) - WHITBREAD PLC:

* ‍ANNOUNCES THAT COSTA HAS ACQUIRED 49% OF ITS SOUTH CHINA JOINT VENTURE FROM ITS JV PARTNER, YUEDA, FOR RMB 310 MILLION (£35 MILL​

* ‍SOUTH CHINA BUSINESS WILL CONTINUE TO BE CONSOLIDATED IN COSTA AND WHITBREAD FINANCIAL ACCOUNTS​

* ‍EXISTING JOINT VENTURE IN NORTH OF CHINA, WHICH IS A 50/50 JV WITH BHG IS UNAFFECTED BY THIS TRANSACTION​