BRIEF-Whitbread says H1 revenue at 1.67 bln stg vs 1.55 bln stg yr ago

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Whitbread Plc:

* INTERIM DIVIDEND 31.4 PENCEPER SHARE

* H1 REVENUE AT 1.67 BILLION STG VERSUS 1.55 BILLION STG YEAR AGO

* H1 ‍STRONG BALANCE SHEET WITH NET DEBT REDUCED TO £852 MILLION​

* H1 ‍PREMIER INN UNDERLYING OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH TO £295 MILLION, COSTA CONSTANT AT £65 MILLION​

* H1 ‍UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX AT £328M VERSUS £307M, UP 6.7%​

* H1 ‍UNDERLYING OPERATING PROFIT AT £342M VERSUS £320M, UP 7.1%​

* ‍FY18 OUTLOOK NO OVERALL CHANGE TO GROUP EXPECTATIONS​

* “‍PREMIER INN IS ON TRACK TO HAVE 85,000 ROOMS BY 2020 FROM 70,120 ROOMS AT END OF HALF”​

* ‍EXPECT TO MEET EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL YEAR​

* ‍NOW COMPLETED EXIT OF ALL NON-CORE INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS FOR BOTH PREMIER INN AND COSTA​

* WHITBREAD - ‍COSTA REMAINS ON TRACK TO DELIVER 230-250 NEW STORES AND APPROXIMATELY 1,200 NEW COSTA EXPRESS MACHINES IN FULL YEAR​

* ‍NEW HOTELS WITHIN UK ARE EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE APPROXIMATELY 5-6% TO TOTAL SALES GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR​

* ‍PREMIER INN IN FIRST HALF HAD REVENUE INCREASING 6.4% TO 1.052 BILLION STG​