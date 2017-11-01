BRIEF-Whitecap Resources reports Q3 shr $0.01

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Whitecap Resources Inc

* Whitecap resources inc. Announces third quarter 2017 results, 2018 per share growth and 5% dividend increase within funds flow

* Whitecap resources inc qtrly ‍ petroleum and natural gas sales $232.9 million versus $178.5 million​

* Whitecap resources inc - qtrly ‍shr $0.01​

* Whitecap resources inc - ‍average production for quarter increased by 18% (17% per share) to 57,898 boe/d (82% oil and ngls)​

* Whitecap resources inc - ‍ now forecasting a 2017 total payout ratio of 89% and $52 million of free funds flow​

* Whitecap resources-recently identified in elnora nisku oil pool that natural aquifer is not fully supporting northeastern portion of pool as estimated​

* Whitecap resources - board of directors has approved 2018 base capital budget of $370 million to $390 million which includes drilling of 240 (210.4 net) wells​‍

* Whitecap resources - ‍ proactively limited production rate from elnora nisku oil pool with increasing and readjusting our water injection volumes​