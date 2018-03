March 2 (Reuters) - WhiteHorse Finance Inc:

* WHITEHORSE FINANCE, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 EARNINGS RESULTS

* WHITEHORSE FINANCE Q4 GROSS PROCEEDS FROM SALES AND REPAYMENTS $26.2 MILLION

* WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC - QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $6.8 MILLION, OR $0.331 PER SHARE