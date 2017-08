Aug 2 (Reuters) - Whitestone REIT:

* Whitestone REIT reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue rose 20.2 percent to $30.2 million

* Q2 FFO per share $0.22

* Expects FY17 ffo in range of $0.97 - $1.02

* Whitestone REIT - expects FY17 net income per share in range of $0.26 - $0.31