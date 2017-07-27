FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Whiting Petroleum CEO says 'optimistic' oil prices will rise
July 27, 2017 / 4:13 PM / 13 days ago

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Whiting Petroleum Corp:

* Chief Executive Jim Volker says 'optimistic' that oil prices will rise by end of year

* Says has hedged 64 percent of production for the year at 'attractive prices'

* Says expects hedge levels in 2018 to match 2017 levels

* Says has four frack crews today in North Dakota's Bakken shale

* Says expects to have about three frack crews in Bakken moving forward

* CEO says has received 'strong interest' from potential buyers of Bakken acreage

* CEO says no Bakken acreage sale deals have been signed

* CEO says 'the market is strong' for Bakken acreage

* CEO says company's reduction in capital budget plans for oil prices at $45 per barrel

* CEO says if oil prices rise would add a frack crew before another drilling rig

* Says comfortable with current well design using 9 million pounds of frack sand

* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)

