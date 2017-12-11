BRIEF-Whiting Petroleum says expects to record impairment charge between $800 mln-$900 mln in Q4 2017 for partial write-down of certain of its assets

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Whiting Petroleum Corp:

* Whiting Petroleum says expects to record impairment charge between $800 million and $900 million in Q4 2017 for partial write-down of certain of its assets

* Whiting Petroleum Corp says on Dec 7, board of co concluded material charge for impairment to one of its assets was required ‍​

* Whiting Petroleum Corp says ‍does not expect that impairment charge will result in any current or future cash expenditures​ - SEC filing

* Whiting Petroleum says partial write-down is of certain of co’s assets at redtail field in DJ Basin in Weld County, Colorado - SEC filing

* Whiting Petroleum - after certain adjustments, sees year end 2017 SEC proved reserve volumes to be comparable to year end 2016 SEC proved reserve volumes

* Whiting Petroleum - due to decision to focus development activities in Williston Basin in 2018, co reduced reserves, impaired investment at Redtail Field​