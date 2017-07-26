FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Whole Foods Market Q3 earnings of $0.33 per share
July 26, 2017 / 5:42 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Whole Foods Market Q3 earnings of $0.33 per share

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Whole Foods Market Inc

* Whole foods market reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.36 excluding items

* Q3 sales $3.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.72 billion

* Q3 same store sales fell 1.9 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.33

* Says "‍comparable store sales improved sequentially on a one- and two-year basis in Q3"​

* will not be updating outlook for 2017 or longer-term targets and will not be holding a conf call to discuss financial results for Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

