Aug 14 (Reuters) - WideOpenWest Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.07

* Q2 revenue fell 1.6 percent to $297.5 million

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.15

* ‍As of Q2 of 2017, co reported total subscribers of 776,500 versus 770,200 in Q2 of 2016 on a transaction adjusted basis​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $299.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S