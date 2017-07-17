FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
22 days ago
BRIEF-Wideopenwest's unit enters into eighth amendment to its credit agreement
July 17, 2017 / 9:01 PM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Wideopenwest's unit enters into eighth amendment to its credit agreement

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Wideopenwest Inc

* Wideopenwest Inc - co's unit has entered into eighth amendment to its credit agreement

* Wideopenwest - amendment aments WOW! Finance borrowed new term B loans of $230.5 million for total outstanding term b loan principal amount of $2.28 billion

* Wideopenwest Inc - under amendment, revolving credit commitments were increased by an aggregate principal amount of $100 million

* Wideopenwest - new term B loans will mature in Aug. 2023, bear interest, at WOW! Finance's option, at rate equal to ABR plus 2.00% or LIBOR plus 3.25%

* Wideopenwest Inc - company expects that its annual interest costs will be reduced by an amount in excess of $60 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

