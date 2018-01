Jan 10 (Reuters) - Widepoint Corp:

* WIDEPOINT CORPORATION APPOINTS KITO MUSSA CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* WIDEPOINT CORP - MUSSA SERVED AS INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FROM OCTOBER 2017 TO DECEMBER 2017​

* WIDEPOINT CORPORATION APPOINTS KITO MUSSA CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER