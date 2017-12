Dec 1 (Reuters) - Wihlborgs Fastigheter Ab:

* WIHLBORGS ACQUIRES PROPERTY IN CENTRAL HELSINGBORG

* ‍ACQUIRED KALIFORNIEN 11 PROPERTY IN CENTRAL HELSINGBOR​

* ‍AGREED PROPERTY VALUE OF SEK 157.5 MILLION​