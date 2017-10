Sept 14 (Reuters) - WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER AB:

* WIHLBORGS ACQUIRES ANOTHER PROPERTY IN DENMARK

* ‍PURCHASE CONSIDERATION AMOUNTS TO DKK 82 MILLION AND SELLER IS PENSION COMPANY, DANICA​

* ‍POSSESSION WILL BE TAKEN IN SEPTEMBER 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)