Oct 23 (Reuters) - WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER AB

* Q3 RENTAL INCOME SEK 578‍​ MILLION VERSUS SEK 508 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 PROFIT FROM PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SEK ‍​314 MILLION VERSUS SEK 276 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)