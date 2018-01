Jan 4 (Reuters) - Wi-LAN Inc:

* WILAN REACHES IP FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH TSMC

* WI-LAN INC SAYS ENTERS NEW 7-YEAR INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO LTD

* WI-LAN INC - ‍ALL OTHER TERMS OF AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL ​

* WI-LAN - AGREEMENT WITH TSMC IS SEPARATE FROM AGREEMENT ANNOUNCED ON APRIL 1, 2016 REGARDING POLARIS INNOVATIONS LIMITED PORTFOLIO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: