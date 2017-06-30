BRIEF-Wildhorse Resource announces election of board members

June 30 (Reuters) - Wildhorse Resource Development Corp

* Wildhorse Resource Development announces closing of the Eagle Ford acquisition, borrowing base increase to $650 million, and election of board members

* Wildhorse Resource Development Corp - borrowing base under its $1.0 billion multi-year revolving credit facility was increased to $650 million from $450 million

* Wildhorse Resource Development Corp - WRD's revolving credit facility matures in december 2021