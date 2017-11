BRIEF-Wildhorse Resource Development posts Q3 loss of $0.17

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Wildhorse Resource Development Corp

* Wildhorse resource development corporation announces third quarter results

* Q3 loss per share $0.17

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.12

* Q3 revenue $122.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $116.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Wildhorse resource development - qtrly ‍net production increased by 161% year-over-year to 36.6 mboe/d for q3 2017 compared to 14.0 mboe/d for q3 2016​