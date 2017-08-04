BRIEF-Wilhelmina International Inc says ‍on August 1, co entered into eighth amendment to credit agreement​

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Wilhelmina International Inc
* Wilhelmina International Inc says on August 1, co entered into eighth amendment to credit agreement - SEC filing
* Wilhelmina International - amendment waives event of default caused by co failure to satisfy fixed charge coverage ratio for quarter ended June 30
* Wilhelmina International - amendment eliminates requirement to test co's fixed charge coverage ratio for quarter ended September 30