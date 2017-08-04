FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wilhelmina International Inc says ‍on August 1, co entered into eighth amendment to credit agreement​
#Regulatory News
August 4, 2017 / 12:52 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Wilhelmina International Inc says ‍on August 1, co entered into eighth amendment to credit agreement​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Wilhelmina International Inc

* Wilhelmina International Inc says ‍on August 1, co entered into eighth amendment to credit agreement​ - SEC filing

* Wilhelmina International - ‍amendment waives event of default caused by co failure to satisfy fixed charge coverage ratio for quarter ended June 30​

* Wilhelmina International - ‍amendment eliminates requirement to test co's fixed charge coverage ratio for quarter ended September 30 Source text: [ID:bit.ly/2v2M0MC] Further company coverage:

