BRIEF-Wilhelmina International Inc says ‍on August 1, co entered into eighth amendment to credit agreement​

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Wilhelmina International Inc

* Wilhelmina International Inc says ‍on August 1, co entered into eighth amendment to credit agreement​ - SEC filing

* Wilhelmina International - ‍amendment waives event of default caused by co failure to satisfy fixed charge coverage ratio for quarter ended June 30​

* Wilhelmina International - ‍amendment eliminates requirement to test co's fixed charge coverage ratio for quarter ended September 30 Source text: [ID:bit.ly/2v2M0MC]