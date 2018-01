Jan 4 (Reuters) - Howard Hughes Corp:

* WILLIAM A. ACKMAN REPORTS 5.1 PERCENT STAKE IN HOWARD HUGHES CORP AS OF JANUARY 2, 2018

* WILLIAM A. ACKMAN HAD EARLIER REPORTED 10.9 PERCENT STAKE IN HOWARD HUGHES CORP, AS OF JUNE 30, 2017