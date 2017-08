July 27 (Reuters) - WILLIAM DEMANT HOLDING A/S

* CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD ACQUIRED SHARES IN WILLIAM DEMANT HOLDING, RAISES ITS HOLDING OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARE CAPITAL TO 7.86%

* HEREAFTER, CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD'S TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS IN WILLIAM DEMANT HOLDING A/S REPRESENTS 20,352,691 SHARES OF DKK 0.20 EACH