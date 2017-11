Nov 9 (Reuters) - WILLIAM DEMANT

* ‍MAINTAIN OUTLOOK FOR GROWTH IN SALES IN 2017 IN ALL GROUP‘S THREE BUSINESS ACTIVITIES​

* ‍CONTINUE TO GUIDE FOR AN 2017 EBIT OF DKK 2.3-2.6 BILLION BEFORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS OF AROUND DKK 175 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)