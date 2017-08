BRIEF-William Hill posts H1 pre-tax profit 93.5 mln stg

Aug 2 (Reuters) - WILLIAM HILL PLC:

* INTERIM DIVIDEND UP 4 PERCENT TO 4.26 PENCEPER SHARE

* HY UK SPORTSBOOK AMOUNTS WAGERED +13% AND UK GAMING NET REVENUE +9%

* H1 NET REVENUE AT 837 MILLION STG VERSUS 814.4 MILLION STG A YEAR AGO

* HY RETAIL AMOUNTS WAGERED +2% AND GAMING NET REVENUE +3%

* ON TRACK TO DELIVER £40M OF ANNUALISED EFFICIENCY SAVINGS BY YEAR-END

* H1 OPERATING PROFIT AT 129.5 MILLION STG VERSUS 131.1 MILLION STG A YEAR AGO

* INTERIM DIVIDEND INCREASED 4% TO 4.26P PER SHARE

* H1 PROFIT BEFORE TAX AT 93.5 MILLION STG VERSUS 100.7 MILLION STG A YEAR AGO

* "CONFIDENT ABOUT DELIVERING A GOOD OUTTURN IN 2017 AND BEYOND" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)