Feb 20 (Reuters) - William Hill Plc:

* ‍TO PAY A TOTAL PACKAGE OF £6.2 MILLION, INCLUDING A SUM OF £1.2 MILLION TO BE RETURNED TO AFFECTED PARTIES OF FRAUD​

* ‍CONFIRMS THAT ITS ONLINE BUSINESS HAS ENTERED INTO A REGULATORY SETTLEMENT WITH GAMBLING COMMISSION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: