March 6 (Reuters) - William Hill Plc:

* DISPOSAL OF WILLIAM HILL AUSTRALIA‍​

* ‍SIGNED BINDING AGREEMENT TO DISPOSE OF WILLIAM HILL AUSTRALIA TO CROWNBET HOLDINGS PTY LTD​

* ‍DEAL FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF A$300M​

* ‍DISPOSAL PROCEEDS, NET OF COSTS, WILL BE USED INITIALLY TO REDUCE GROUP DEBT​