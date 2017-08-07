FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-William Lyon Homes reports Q2 ‍net new home orders of 1,017, up 17%
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Federer brushes aside Nadal to win Shanghai Masters
TENNIS
Federer brushes aside Nadal to win Shanghai Masters
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 7, 2017 / 11:04 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-William Lyon Homes reports Q2 ‍net new home orders of 1,017, up 17%

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - William Lyon Homes

* William Lyon Homes reports second quarter 2017 results

* William Lyon Homes qtrly ‍home sales revenue of $422.6 million, up 30%​

* Qtrly new home deliveries of 831 homes, up 25%

* William Lyon Homes qtrly home sales revenue of $422.6 million, up 30%

* William Lyon Homes qtrly ‍net new home orders of 1,017, up 17%​

* Qtrly dollar value of orders of $554.0 million, up 31%

* William Lyon Homes quarter-end ‍units in backlog of 1,285, up 18%​

* William Lyon Homes qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.49​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* William Lyon Homes - ‍revised expectations for full year include new home deliveries of approximately 3,150 to 3,350​

* William lyon homes sees FY homebuilding revenue of approximately $1.725 billion to $1.8 billion

* William Lyon Homes sees FY pre-tax income before non-controlling interest of approximately $140 million to $150 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.