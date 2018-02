Feb 20 (Reuters) - William Lyon Homes:

* REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* QTRLY HOME SALES REVENUE OF $623.3 MILLION, UP 32%

* QTRLY NEW HOME DELIVERIES OF 1,058 HOMES, UP 17%

* QTRLY NET NEW HOME ORDERS OF 672, UP 19%

* QTRLY DOLLAR VALUE OF ORDERS OF $351.3 MILLION, UP 24%

* DOLLAR VALUE OF HOMES IN BACKLOG WAS $433.0 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, AN INCREASE OF 5% COMPARED TO LAST YEAR

* QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $624.6 MILLION VERSUS $473.2 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $615.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S