BRIEF-Williams Scotsman Confirms Selected 2017 Operational Results And Provides 2018 Earnings Guidance

March 5 (Reuters) - Willscot Corp:

* WILLIAMS SCOTSMAN CONFIRMS SELECTED 2017 OPERATIONAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 16.8 PERCENT TO $120.4 MILLION

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $165 MILLION AND $175 MILLION

* SEES ‍2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS RENTAL UNIT SALES BETWEEN $70 MILLION AND $100 MILLION​

* SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $560 MILLION AND $600 MILLION

* IT WILL RESCHEDULE RELEASE OF ITS Q4 AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FRIDAY MARCH 16, 2018

* WILLSCOT - Q4 RESULTS’ ‍POSTPONEMENT TO ALLOW CO, ACCOUNTANTS TIME TO REVIEW SOME TAX ITEMS FROM REVERSE DEAL OF DOUBLE EAGLE, AMONG OTHERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: