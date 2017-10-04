BRIEF-Willis Towers Watson and Aon reach agreement on CFO dispute

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Willis Towers Watson Plc

* Willis Towers Watson and Aon reach agreement on chief financial officer dispute

* Says terms of settlement agreement are confidential

* Says lawsuits pending in federal courts in Michigan and Illinois have both been dismissed

* Says co, Aon resolved dispute regarding hiring of Michael “Mike” J. Burwell as new chief financial officer of Willis Towers Watson

* Says co, Aon resolved their dispute regarding hiring of Michael "Mike" J. Burwell as new CFO of Willis Towers Watson​