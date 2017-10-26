BRIEF-Willis Towers Watson says European commission disclosed to co that it has initiated investigation proceedings

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Willis Towers Watson PLC

* Willis Towers Watson PLC says ‍in Oct, European commission disclosed to co that it has initiated investigation proceedings - SEC filing

* Willis Towers Watson says EC initiated investigation proceedings on suspected infringement of EU competition rules involving co’s U.K. Broking unit

* Willis Towers Watson PLC - proceedings concern exchange of commercially sensitive info between competitors relating to aviation & aerospace insurance broking products

* Willis Towers Watson PLC - ‍now that commission has initiated proceedings, FCA has informed co that it has closed its competition act investigation​

* Willis Towers Watson PLC says currently unable to assess terms on which EC's investigation will be resolved​