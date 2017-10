Sept 13 (Reuters) - WILMINGTON PLC:

* ‍ANTHONY FOYE HAS INFORMED BOARD OF HIS INTENTION TO STEP DOWN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER IN DUE COURSE​

* ANTHONY WILL REMAIN IN HIS POSITION UNTIL JUNE 2018 WHILE A SUCCESSOR IS FOUND AND TO ENSURE A SMOOTH AND ORDERLY HANDOVER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)